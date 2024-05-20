Skip to content

Innovation Fund

Explore the frontier
of Web3 integration
with Moonbeam

Seamless integration, infinite possibilities

Welcome to Moonbeam Network, your gateway to simplified web3 integration. With seamless compatibility and robust developer tools, Moonbeam extends the reach and improves the experience of your applications. Dive into an ecosystem designed for growth and supported by the security and interoperability of the Polkadot network.

Integrated Web3 Ecosystems

Integrated Web3 Ecosystems

Extend the functionality of your applications to more users across chains without the hassle of significant code changes.

Simplified Decentralized Development

Simplified Decentralized Development

Ethereum compatibility provides seamless integration with their development tools and DApps, all within the robust Polkadot network.

Tangible Support to Empower Builders

Tangible Support to Empower Builders

Developers have access to grants, ecosystem networking, funding links, dedicated support, and comprehensive documentation to ensure quality and compliance in cross-chain projects.

How we got here

How we got here

Moonbeam launched as Polkadot's first Parachain in January 2022, creating a new path for blockchain interoperability with its EVM-compatible platform on Substrate. This development has led to the growth of an ecosystem with over 300 applications, establishing Moonbeam as a key platform for builders and users.

Built on Polkadot SDK, Moonbeam is an EVM-compatible environment that has been extended to include powerful new features based on Polkadot SDK that allow developers to easily customize applications to fit their needs.
With XCM integration, Moonbeam supports functionality such as the creation of cross-chain ERC20 tokens (xc20s) and the routing of liquidity across networks with Moonbeam Routed Liquidity (MRL).

Why Moonbeam

Comprehensive developer toolkit

Comprehensive developer toolkit

Utilize familiar tools like Metamask, Hardhat and Foundry. Access a vast array of pre-built integrations including Chainlink and The Graph. As well as explore our extensive documentation and join the vibrant Moonbeam community for support and collaboration.

Dive into our extensive documentation and engage with the vibrant Moonbeam community for unparalleled support and collaboration.

Build easily
Deploy effectively

Developers

Developers

Get started quickly with our detailed guides and developer resources.

Partners

Partners

Collaborate with us to explore new possibilities in the multi-chain universe.

Contributors

Contributors

Engage with the community, propose innovations, and participate in governance.

Join our
ecosystem

Discover the benefits of building on Moonbeam and how our platform can propel your applications to new heights.

Connect your existing projects with minimal adjustments.

Ready to launch?