Explore the frontierof Web3 integrationwith Moonbeam
Seamless integration, infinite possibilities
Welcome to Moonbeam Network, your gateway to simplified web3 integration. With seamless compatibility and robust developer tools, Moonbeam extends the reach and improves the experience of your applications. Dive into an ecosystem designed for growth and supported by the security and interoperability of the Polkadot network.
Integrated Web3 Ecosystems
- X:0
- Y:0
Extend the functionality of your applications to more users across chains without the hassle of significant code changes.
Simplified Decentralized Development
- X:0
- Y:0
Ethereum compatibility provides seamless integration with their development tools and DApps, all within the robust Polkadot network.
Tangible Support to Empower Builders
- X:0
- Y:0
Developers have access to grants, ecosystem networking, funding links, dedicated support, and comprehensive documentation to ensure quality and compliance in cross-chain projects.
How we got here
- X:0
- Y:0
How we got here
Moonbeam launched as Polkadot's first Parachain in January 2022, creating a new path for blockchain interoperability with its EVM-compatible platform on Substrate. This development has led to the growth of an ecosystem with over 300 applications, establishing Moonbeam as a key platform for builders and users.
Built on Polkadot SDK, Moonbeam is an EVM-compatible environment that has been extended to include powerful new features based on Polkadot SDK that allow developers to easily customize applications to fit their needs.
With XCM integration, Moonbeam supports functionality such as the creation of cross-chain ERC20 tokens (xc20s) and the routing of liquidity across networks with Moonbeam Routed Liquidity (MRL).
Why Moonbeam
Comprehensive developer toolkit
- X:0
- Y:0
Comprehensive developer toolkit
Utilize familiar tools like Metamask, Hardhat and Foundry. Access a vast array of pre-built integrations including Chainlink and The Graph. As well as explore our extensive documentation and join the vibrant Moonbeam community for support and collaboration.
Dive into our extensive documentation and engage with the vibrant Moonbeam community for unparalleled support and collaboration.
Build easilyDeploy effectively
Developers
- X:0
- Y:0
Get started quickly with our detailed guides and developer resources.
Partners
- X:0
- Y:0
Collaborate with us to explore new possibilities in the multi-chain universe.
Contributors
- X:0
- Y:0
Engage with the community, propose innovations, and participate in governance.
Join ourecosystem
- X:0
- Y:0
Discover the benefits of building on Moonbeam and how our platform can propel your applications to new heights.
- X:0
- Y:0
Connect your existing projects with minimal adjustments.